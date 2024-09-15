Branson Robinson runs for 3-yard go-ahead touchdown, top-ranked Georgia rallies past Kentucky 13-12

The Wildcats weren't done, answering with Alex Raynor's 51-yard field goal to get within a point. His school-record 55-yard kick gave Kentucky the initial lead, and he added two more from 32 and 40 yards for an advantage that held for more than three quarters — though not enough to put Georgia away. Kentucky (1-2, 0-2) got the ball one final time at its 20 with 9 seconds left but could only gain 17 yards on two plays before time ran out.