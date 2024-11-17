Brannstrom scores decisive 3rd-period goal and Canucks go on to beat Blackhawks 4-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia — Erik Brannstrom scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Vancouver Canucks added a pair of late empty-netters in a 4-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night.
By The Associated Press
Elias Pettersson scored in the second period and J.T. Miller and Quinn Hughes both put the puck into an empty net. Arturs Silovs made 28 saves.
Former Canuck Ilya Mikheyev scored against his old team to give Chicago an early lead but star forward Connor Bedard was held off the scoresheet in his first NHL game in his hometown.
Arvid Soderblom stopped 29 shots for the Blackhawks.
Mikheyev opened the scoring at 6:50 of the first period, flipping a rebound past a sprawling Silovs.
The Canucks evened the score on their first power play of the game in the second period, when Pettersson deflected a no-look feed from Miller past Soderblom off the skate of Chicago's Connor Murphy.
Brannstrom one-timed a long deflection along the left boards toward the front of the net and through Soderblom's legs.
Takeaways
Canucks: After a disappointing 5-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday, the Canucks got better against Chicago as the game went on.
Blackhawks: Skating on Chicago's top line with Ryan Donato and Philipp Kurashev, Bedard was held off the scoresheet for a third-straight game.
Key moment
With 5:45 remaining in the second period and the score tied 1-1, Silovs squeezed his pads together to thwart an in-tight breakaway chance by Nick Foligno.
Key stat
Pettersson's power-play goal was his fifth of the year, but the fourth in his last six games.
Up next
Canucks: Will play their first set of back-to-back games this season when the Nashville Predators visits on Sunday.
Blackhawks: Open a two-game homestand against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.
