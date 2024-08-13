Brandt Snedeker attended the Payne Stewart Award ceremony as a rookie. Now the honor goes to him

Kevin Kisner will serve as the NBC analyst in the booth during the FedEx Cup playoffs. ... Brandt Snedeker is the latest to be appointed an assistant captain to Keegan Bradley in the Ryder Cup next year. Snedeker played in two Ryder Cup matches, both on U.S. soil. ... Florida State sophomore Luke Clanton is No. 3 in the world amateur ranking and No. 140 in the Official World Golf Ranking. He has three top 10s on the PGA Tour this summer. ... There's a reason Rickie Fowler didn't play the final tournament of the regular season. He and his wife, Alison, announced the birth of their second child, another daughter they named Nellie.