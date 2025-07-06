Brandon Woodruff helps Brewers to 3-1 win over Marlins in his first start since 2023

MIAMI — Brandon Woodruff pitched six strong innings in his first start in 651 days, Jackson Chourio homered and drove in three runs, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Miami Marlins 3-1 on Sunday.
Woodruff (1-0) allowed a third-inning single and a homer in the fifth — both to rookie Heriberto Hernandez. He struck out eight and didn't walk a batter, throwing 53 of 70 pitches for strikes. Woodruff has a 47-26 record over eight seasons with the Brewers.
Christian Yelich had an infield hit in the third and stole his 13th base before Chourio hit his 15th homer on a 1-1 pitch from Edward Cabrera for a 2-0 lead. Yelich has reached base in 19 straight games.
Hernandez hit his third homer to cut it to 2-1. Chourio had a sacrifice fly in the eighth.
Trevor Megill worked the ninth for his 20th save in 23 opportunities.
Cabrera (3-3) yielded two runs in seven innings. He allowed two hits in seven innings in a 2-0 win over the Twins his last time out.
Miami lost for the third time in 13 games. Milwaukee went 3-3 on a six-game trip.
Key moment