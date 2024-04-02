ST. LOUIS — Brandon Saad scored 2:09 into overtime, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-2 on Monday night.

Brayden Schenn scored twice and Jordan Binnington stopped 35 shots to help St. Louis improve to 8-2-1 in its last 11 games. The Blues are three points behind Los Angeles for the second wild card in the Western Conference.

Mattias Ekholm and Leon Draisaitl scored, and Stuart Skinner made 26 saves for Edmonton, which had won three straight.

Saad scored his 25th goal of the season for the win in the extra period.

Draisaitl got his 39th on a pass from Connor McDavid with 5:25 remaining in the third period to tie the score 2-2. Both Drasaitl and McDavid extended their points streaks to eight games.

Schenn one-timed a feed from Kasperi Kapanen for his second of the game and 17th of the season 1:44 into the third period to give St. Louis a 2-1 lead.

Ekholm scored his ninth goal of the season on a slap shot from just inside the blue line 7:05 into the first period to give Edmonton a 1-0 lead.

Edmonton nearly extended the lead on two occasions. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins appeared to put Edmonton on top 2-0 when he tapped Zach Hyman's rebound through Binnington's legs 6:11 into the second period. However, St. Louis successfully challenged the call for goaltender interference.

Evander Kane also appeared to score with 3:47 left in the period, but the play was immediately blown dead and ruled no goal due to Kane striking the puck with a high stick.

Kane was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for ripping off Tyler Tucker's helmet in a fight, and Schenn scored his first goal of the game on the ensuing power play 8:15 into the second period to tie the score 1-1. Edmonton unsuccessfully challenged the play for goaltender interference.

UP NEXT

Oilers: At Dallas on Wednesday night.

Blues: At Nashville on Thursday night to open a three-game road trip.

