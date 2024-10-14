Sports

Brandon Nimmo in Mets' lineup for Game 2 of NLCS despite left foot issue

Brandon Nimmo was in the New York Mets' lineup for Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday despite dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

October 14, 2024 at 7:54PM

LOS ANGELES — Brandon Nimmo was in the New York Mets' lineup for Game 2 of the National League Championship Series on Monday despite dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot.

The left fielder was limping throughout the Mets' 9-0 loss to the Dodgers in Game 1 on Sunday. He went 0 for 3.

''He's battling through the foot injury, obviously, but good enough not only to be in the lineup but to be in the outfield as well,'' rookie Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said.

Nimmo told The Athletic after Game 1 that he's had the problem since May and aggravated it in Game 3 of the NL Division Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.

He said his foot bothers him the most while running. Plantar fasciitis is a painful condition that causes inflammation of a thick band of tissue that runs from the heel to the toes.

''He's going to be honest with me and with the training staff,'' Mendoza said. ''He's good enough to, like I said, not only be in the lineup but be a player for us defensively as well. So it's good.''

