Brandon Marsh's 8th-inning RBI lifts Phillies to comeback 3-2 win over Braves

Arcia's home run in the fourth inning opened the scoring. With Kelenic on first after a leadoff single, Arcia lifted a ball that barely cleared the left field wall and gave the Braves a 2-0 lead. He appeared to stare at Bryce Harper while rounding first, something Harper did to Arcia while rounding second after hitting a home run during Game 3 of the National League Division Series in 2023.