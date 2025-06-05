Brandon Lowe hits solo HR, RBI double as Rays beat Rangers 5-4

TAMPA, Fla. — Brandon Lowe hit a solo home run in the first inning and added an RBI double to help the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 5-4 on Wednesday night.
Josh Lowe and Brandon Lowe hit back-to-back doubles and Yandy Díaz and Jonathan Aranda followed with consecutive singles before Jake Magnum's two-run single with two out capped Tampa Bay's four-run third inning and made it 5-0.
Shane Baz (5-3) gave up three runs in five innings and Pete Fairbanks pitched a one-run ninth for his 11th save of the season.
Kumar Rocker (1-4), who was activated from the 15-day injured list (shoulder) earlier Wednesday, gave up five runs in 3 1/3 innings.
Jonah Heim hit a two-run home run with two out in the fifth inning. Josh Smith followed with a single and scored on a double by Wyatt Langford. Corey Seager drew a four-pitch walk before Baz struck out Josh Jung — the potential go-ahead run.
Langford hurdled Rays first baseman Aranda to avoid being tagged and reached safely on a throwing error by shortstop José Caballero.
Tampa Bay won the series opener, the first of nine straight road games for the Rangers, 5-1 on Tuesday.
The Rangers have lost 11 of their last 15 games following a season-long six game win streak.