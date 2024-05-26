ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Brandon Lowe drove in three runs with a pinch-hit triple during Tampa Bay's four-run seventh inning, and the Rays stopped Kansas City's eight-game win streak with a 4-1 victory over the Royals on Sunday.

The Rays had lost a season-high six straight.

Kansas City's Michael Wacha (4-5) lost his perfect-game bid in the sixth, and was pulled after Harold Ramírez singled and Isaac Paredes had a double to start the seventh. John Schreiber then hit Randy Arozarena and permitted a fielder's choice grounder before Lowe delivered on the first pitch he saw.

It was Lowe's second hit in 17 at-bats since returning from a strained right oblique.

Garrett Cleavinger (4-0) got three outs for the win, and Pete Fairbanks handled the ninth for his fifth save in six chances.

Batting with the bases loaded, Bobby Witt Jr. bounced to second for the final out of the game.