Brandon Ingram scores 33, and the Pelicans beat the Bulls 123-111 without Zion Williamson

New Orleans might be able to rely on their first-round pick, 7-footer Yves Missi, more than initially thought. Missi was considered too raw to play significant minutes early this season when he was drafted 21st overall out of Baylor in June. But missing their top front-court player in Williamson, the Pelicans played Missi 23 minutes and he was effective, finishing with 12 points, seven rebounds three blocks and a steal.