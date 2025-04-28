Brandon Duhaime scores 2 as the Capitals beat the Canadiens 5-2 to take a 3-1 series lead

MONTREAL — Andrew Mangiapane scored the go-ahead goal with just under four minutes remaining, Brandon Duhaime had two goals and Logan Thompson made 16 saves to lead the Washington Capitals to a 5-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Sunday night for a 3-1 lead in the first-round series.
The teams head back to Washington, where the Capitals won the first two games, for Game 5 on Wednesday night.
Dylan Strome had a goal and assist and Mangiapane and Tom Wilson also scored for the Capitals.
Juraj Slafkovsky and Cole Caufield scored for Montreal. Ivan Demidov and Lane Hutson each had two assists. Jakub Dobes made 21 saves.
Mangiapane picked up a drop pass at the blue line and beat Dobes on the glove side as Washington rallied from a 2-1 deficit entering the third period.
Thompson returned to the lineup and had a strong game after exiting with an injury late in Game 3. Teammate Dylan Strome crashed into his goaltender on Montreal's fifth goal Friday, and Thompson needed to be helped off the ice.
Dobes was making his first career playoff start. The 23-year-old from Czechia replaced injured starter Sam Montembeault midway through the second period in Game 2. Montembeault is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury.
The Canadiens defeated the Capitals 6-3 in a chaotic Game 3 — the first playoff game at the sold out Bell Centre since 2017 — in a matchup that included a bench brawl and both starting goalies sustaining injuries.