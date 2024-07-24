SEATTLE — Brandon Drury drove in the go-ahead run with an RBI single in the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Angels completed a three-game sweep of the struggling Seattle Mariners 2-1 on Wednesday.

The Mariners were booed by fans after losing for the eighth time in nine games and for the 20th time in 29 games, slipping to 53-51 overall. Despite its extended troubles, Seattle is a game behind first-place Houston (53-49) in the AL West.

Mariners starter Luis Castillo worked six shutout innings before the Angels finally scored against the Seattle bullpen. Nolan Schanuel led off the eighth with a single against reliever Gregory Santos and scored on a two-out single by Willie Calhoun, knotting the score at 1-all.

Santos (0-1) then left the game and Drury put the Angels ahead with a single off Trent Thornton that scored pinch-runner Kevin Pillar from second base.

It was a welcome moment of triumph for Drury, who came in hitting .164, with one homer and just seven RBI in 50 games played.

''Anytime you come up with the big hit, it feels good,'' Drury said. ''But obviously it's been a tough start to the season for me, for sure. I felt good today and hopefully I can use this to keep it rolling for the two-plus months we've got left.''

Santos left after throwing 16 pitches in the eighth with right knee pain, giving up one run on two singles before being lifted by manager Scott Servais and trainers.

Castillo pitched well for Seattle, allowing five hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings.

Griffin Canning allowed one earned run on four hits over five innings for the Angels.

''I thought he was outstanding,'' Angels manager Ron Washington said. ''You go back four or five games, there's quite a few situations he was in out there that he caved in and didn't get out of them. Today, he competed and got out of them.''

Carlos Estévez pitched the ninth for his 20th save. Hans Crause (4-0) pitched a scoreless seventh inning.

Angels left-handed reliever José Quijada worked a scoreless inning of relief in his first MLB appearance since April 27, 2023, after undergoing Tommy John surgery last May.

Angels pitching held the Mariners to one run in all three games of the series, and were the first team this season to sweep Seattle.

''No real production in this series at all offensively," Servais said. ''(Haniger) big homer today, some other guys hit some balls hard, but not much to write home about. We're in a situation where we're not catching any breaks and we're not creating a lot of opportunities there.''

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mariners: SS J.P. Crawford will miss four to six weeks with a fracture in his right pinky finger. Crawford suffered the fracture when he was hit by a pitch from Angels lefty Tyler Anderson in the first inning on Monday. … RHP Matt Brash (Tommy John surgery) is ahead of schedule in his rehabilitation and will begin a throwing program in mid-August, according to Mariners GM Justin Hollander. … CF Julio Rodriguez (ankle sprain) will be reevaluated in 7-10 days. … Prospect Felnin Celesten re-aggravated the wrist injury that kept him out for the past month by diving into first base in his first game back.

UP NEXT

Angels: LHP Kenny Rosenberg (0-0, 6.30 ERA) will pitch Thursday against Oakland RHP Ross Stripling when the Angels open a four-game series against Oakland.

Mariners: RHP George Kirby (7-7, 3.20 ERA) will take the mound Friday against White Sox RHP Drew Thorpe when the Mariners open a three-game series in Chicago.

