MUSIC

Brandi Carlile

Remember: Minnesota embraced her first, long before she became a mainstay on awards shows and new best friend to Joni Mitchell, Elton John and her other heroes. The powerful, Grammy-winning voice behind "The Joke" and "The Story" returns to the grandstand. This year, the activist musician has been busy producing for Tanya Tucker, Brandy Clark and Mitchell. But she hasn't forgotten all those Twin Cities performances at the Basilica Block Party, Minnesota Zoo and the fair's bandshell because she remembers this was the first market to support her big-time. Opening is Carlile's pal Wynonna Judd, another powerhouse vocalist who has been on an emotional roller coaster following the death of her mother, Naomi, last year. (7 p.m. Tue., State Fair grandstand, sold out, etix.com)

JON BREAM

Arctic Monkeys

Recently hailed as "the last great guitar band" by Blur's Damon Albarn — never mind how understated the guitar work is on their latest album — British rockers the Arctic Monkeys are kicking off their long-awaited U.S. tour with a two-night stand in Minneapolis. Frontman Alex Turner has curiously turned crooner-ish and lovebird-y on the group's last couple of records, including last year's "The Car," but word is he and his Sheffield-reared bandmates balance the lounge-act stuff with their punkier material on tour. At least expect a rowdy set from Irish openers Fontaines D.C. (8 p.m. Fri. & Sat., the Armory, 600 S. 5th St., Mpls., resale tickets only, armorymn.com)

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

The Chicks

It's the return of the original lightning rods of cancel culture in country music, who got blacklisted for dissing President George W. Bush on the eve of the Iraq War in 2003. After a six-year hiatus to focus on parenting, the Texas trio wowed with two shows at the State Fair in 2016, and four years later dropped the fiery album "Gaslighter," their first since 2006's Grammy-winning "Taking the Long Way." Those new songs will be the focus this time, but there will be wide open spaces for older faves like "Cowboy Take Me Away" and "Goodbye Earl." (7 p.m. Fri., State Fair grandstand, $77-$197, etix.com)

J.B.

Carly Pearce

The Grammy-winning, rising country star has been a regular opening act in the Twin Cities — last year with Kenny Chesney, this year with Blake Shelton and next year with Tim McGraw. Now comes a chance for Pearce to offer a full 75-minute set, immediately after the Twins vs. Rangers game. Expect to hear lots of vulnerable material from her stand-out divorce disc, "29: Written in Stone," as well as her new single "We Don't Fight Anymore," another heartbreaker, a duet with Chris Stapleton. (Game time 6:10 p.m. Thu. Target Field, 1 Twins Way, Mpls., $21 and up, mlb.tickets.com)

J.B.

Chlöe

When her sister Halle Bailey went to Hollywood to star in the live action "Little Mermaid," Chlöe doubled down on the music career they started together as the poppy R&B duo Chlöe x Halle. Her first solo album, "In Pieces," arrived in March via Beyoncé's Parkwood Entertainment imprint and features a decidedly more adult and sexier sound, including some risqué lyrics and new collaborators such as Chris Brown and Future. The Atlanta singer, 25, is taking the sultrier show on the road for her first solo headlining tour. (7 p.m. Tue., First Avenue, 701 1st Av. N., Mpls., all ages, $36, axs.com)

C.R.

Let Freedom Ring

Monday marks the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, when about 250,000 people gathered to call for the U.S. to make good on its Constitution's promise of equal rights for all Americans. It featured a lot of great music and, most famously, Martin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech. The anniversary will be marked with a march, speeches and a free concert at Northrop featuring gospel star Jovonta Patton, Thomasina Petrus, the Threads Dance Project, Joe Davis & the Poetic Diaspora, and VocalEssence's G. Phillip Shoultz III conducting the Twin Cities Choral Consortium. It's free, but reservations are required. (March 5:30 p.m., concert 6:30 p.m. Mon., 84 SE. Church St., Mpls., 612-624-2345 or northrop.umn.edu)

ROB HUBBARD

DANCE

Minnesota State Fair

A wide range of dancers will take various stages at the State Fair. Head to the Cosgrove Stage for cultural and social dances — from square and Armenian to clogging, polka and salsa to ballroom and sock hop — by community groups. The International Bazaar Stage will feature a global flavor. Duniya Drum & Dance will perform Guinean-style movements to drumbeats Aug. 26 and 27; the internationally celebrated Native Pride Dancers will showcase their talent Aug. 28 and 29; and the St. Paul-based O'Shea Irish Dance group will kick it up a notch Sept. 1 and 2. Finally, get a dose of dance every night of the fair at both the Amateur Talent Contest, now in its 50th year, at the Leinie Lodge Bandshell at 6 p.m. and the County Fair Talent Contest, where winners from county fairs across the state will perform at the Family Fair Stage beginning at 7 p.m. (Full schedule at mnstatefair.org)

SHEILA REGAN

ART

Allan Sekula

For seven years, photographer/theorist/critic Allan Sekula documented harbors and port cities from Los Angeles to Korea, and through Scotland and Poland. This project, known as "Fish Story," plays out over nine chapters and is an exhibition and a book of 105 photos, slide projections and texts, combining the imagined and actual geographics of a world transformed by late capitalism. The project probes deeper into issues affecting the world today, such as climate change and international politics. Sekula died in 2013, and this is known as his pivotal project. (Opens Thu., ends Jan. 21, 2024. Walker Art Center, 725 Vineland Place, Mpls., $2-$18. Hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed., Fri.-Sun., 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thu., 612-375-7600 or walkerart.org)

ALICIA ELER

'Hot off the Press'

For the 21st installment of this exhibition, Highpoint Center for Printmaking showcases work by 41 members of the center's artist cooperative. This year there are 84 examples of prints in different techniques, ranging from lithograph to monotypes. This sale offers affordable and accessible art to the general public. (Ends Sept. 9. 912 W. Lake St., Mpls. Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon.-Fri., noon-4 p.m. Sat., free, 612-871-1326 or highpointprintmaking.org)

A.E.

FAMILY

North St. Paul History Cruze Car Show

This car show has been around on summer nights since 1996, growing from 25 to more than 700 per week. Vintage car enthusiasts can fawn over a variety of vehicles, from 1975 or older. Food, exhibits and merchandise are available and Americana/folk/bluegrass band the Hacklewrappers performs. (6-10 p.m. Fridays through Sept. 15, free, downtown North St. Paul on 7th Av. between 1st and Henry streets, historycruzer.com)