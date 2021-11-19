CONWAY, S.C. — Luka Brajkovic recorded 14 points and 11 rebounds to carry Davidson to a 72-60 win over Penn in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday.

Sam Mennenga had 17 points for Davidson (2-2). Michael Jones added 13 points. Hyunjung Lee had 12 points.

Jordan Dingle had 13 points for the Quakers (2-4). Jelani Williams added 10 points.

Jonah Charles, who was second on the Quakers in scoring coming into the contest with 12.0 points per game, was held to five.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com