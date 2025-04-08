Brainerd contractor to pay $1.3M for allegedly falsifying quality tests

Anderson Brothers Construction in Brainerd has agreed to pay $1.3 million to settle allegations that it intentionally falsified asphalt quality tests on 25 public works contracts in Minnesota.
A former employee of Anderson Brothers filed a federal whistleblower suit in 2022, accusing the company of making “systemic and consistent false statements” to regulators.
As a result, asphalt projects for roads, airports and schools — all publicly funded — were built with “substandard and defective” materials, said the suit, which was unsealed last week.
The federal government and the state of Minnesota joined the suit filed by Kacie Dixon, a bituminous technician at Anderson Brothers from May 2019 to at least August 2022. The suit claims Anderson Brothers violated federal and state false claims statutes.
“Minnesotans expect their hard-earned tax dollars to go to things like roads, bridges, schools and public safety, not into the pockets of corrupt contractors,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said in a press statement. “My thanks go out to whistleblowers like Kacie Dixon who help us fight fraud.”
Anderson Brothers’ CEO Terry McFarlin said in a press statement that the company is “pleased to have resolved the government’s concerns about our past testing protocols through a no-fault agreement.”
The settlement “lets us avoid the time, distraction and expense of lengthy government litigation and instead focus on taking care of our customers,” McFarlin said.
He said the suit covered “about one-half of one percent of the value of the projects” the company was working on at the time.