MADISON, Wis. — Braelon Allen scored the game-winning touchdown on a 3-yard run in overtime to lift Wisconsin to a 24-17 win against Nebraska on Saturday night.

Nebraska's Chubba Purdy threw an interception to Preston Zachman to end the game.

Allen ran for two touchdowns and Tanner Mordecai threw a touchdown pass for the Badgers (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten), who snapped a three-game losing streak and are bowl eligible for the 22nd straight season. Only Georgia and Oklahoma have longer active bowl streaks.

Mordecai was 18-of-28 passing for 160 yards in his second game back from a broken right hand.

Nebraska (5-6, 3-5) scored on their fourth play of the game on Purdy's 55-yard touchdown run. Purdy extended the lead to 14-0 with a 58-yard touchdown pass to Jaylen Lloyd with 6:01 left in the first quarter.

Purdy, the younger brother of San Francisco 49er quarterback Brock Purdy, got his first start of the season and finished 15-of-23 passing for 169 yards and with 105 yards rushing on 14 carries.

Mordecai got things going in the right direction for Wisconsin in the second quarter. Mordecai threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Acker with 6:37 to go in first half to pull the Badgers to 14-7. Nathanial Vakos' 30-yard field goal made it 14-10.

Wisconsin took the lead 17-14 on a 2-yard touchdown run by Allen with 7:47 left in the third quarter.

Nebraska's Tristan Alvano kicked a 30-yard field goal to tie the game at 17-all with 4 seconds left in regulation.

THE TAKEAWAY

Nebraska: The Huskers have one more opportunity to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. They've lost 10 straight games against Wisconsin and haven't claimed a road game in Madison since 1966.

Wisconsin: Braelon Allen has struggled with a lower body injury this season but offered valuable contributions after being limited with three carries in Wisconsin's loss to Northwestern last weekend. Jackson Acker picked up the slack in the ground game with eight carries for 32 yards against Nebraska.

INJURY

Wisconsin persevered despite missing one of its best players. Hunter Wohler, the Badgers' leading tackler, was ruled out in the second half with an upper body injury. Wohler entered the game leading the Big Ten with 61 tackles.

UP NEXT

Nebraska: Hosts Iowa on Friday.

Wisconsin: At Minnesota on Saturday.

