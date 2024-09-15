Sports

Braelon Allen of Jets becomes NFL's youngest to score from scrimmage in 94 years

New York Jets rookie Braelon Allen has become the youngest player to score a touchdown from scrimmage in the NFL in 94 years.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
September 15, 2024 at 7:23PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — New York Jets rookie Braelon Allen has become the youngest player to score a touchdown from scrimmage in the NFL in 94 years.

Allen scored on a 12-yard touchdown pass from the NFL's oldest player in 40-year-old Aaron Rodgers with 1:47 left in the second quarter Sunday against Tennessee. The fourth-round pick from Wisconsin bowled into the end zone to finish off the play.

With his TD, he tied Arnie Herber who scored in 1930 at the exact same age of 20 years and 239 days.

The TD catch tied up the game at 7 on the Jets' best drive of the game to that point. Herber, born on April 2, 1910, in Green Bay was playing for the Packers when he caught a TD pass on Nov. 27, 1930.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More
Sports

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 3 hits to lead Pirates past Royals 4-3, avoid series sweep

Isiah Kiner-Falefa had three hits, including a go-ahead single in the fifth inning, as the Pittsburgh Pirates avoided a three-game sweep with a 4-3 win over the Kansas City Royals on Sunday.

Sports

Sam Darnold and an attacking defense drive the undefeated Vikings in a 23-17 win over the 49ers

Sports

Watson runs for a TD as the Browns shut down Lawrence and the Jaguars for an 18-13 win