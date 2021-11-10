Park Center senior Braeden Carrington officially became the first player to sign with new Gophers men's basketball coach Ben Johnson to begin national signing day Wednesday.

Surrounded by family, friends, and classmates in a signing ceremony at Park Center's gym, Carrington thanked his mother, Holly, and high school coach James Ware for believing he could reach his goals of earning a high major Division I scholarship.

"I'm definitely excited," he said. "To commit to the hometown school is something really special. Four years ago, I never thought I was even going D-I, but I've seen my improvements and worked hard."

The 6-4 sharpshooting guard didn't think he wanted to stay home to play college basketball once the offers started coming, including Missouri and Florida. But Johnson replacing Richard Pitino in March made a difference.

"Ben really helped," Carrington said. "Before Ben, I don't think I would've committed to the Gophers. I had a bunch of other schools I thought I'd be there next year. But once Ben came, he really started talking to me every day. He showed me love like no other coach did. I couldn't pass that up."

Ware, a former Gophers director of basketball, watched Carrington blossom from a talented reserve as a sophomore to his top player last year.

Carrington averaged 18 points for Park Center as a junior, including four 30-point performances. He's a three-point specialist, but he also can defend and play both guard positions.

The Gophers are also expected to sign four-star Park of Cottage Grove big man Pharrel Payne and former Osseo wing Joshua Ola-Joseph on Wednesday to begin the early signing period.