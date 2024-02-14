OTTAWA, Ontario — Brady Tkachuk recorded the second hat trick of his career to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 6-3 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.

Tkachuk scored twice on the power play, and Claude Giroux added a short-handed goal and two assists as Ottawa won its fourth straight. Ridly Greig and Erik Brannstrom also scored. Anton Forsberg made 37 saves.

Dmitri Voronkov, Boone Jenner and Jack Roslovic scored for the Blue Jackets. Daniil Tarasov stopped 24 of 29 shots.

The Blue Jackets opened the scoring with a shot by Kent Johnson that deflected twice. Johnson's centering pass hit Voronkov in the skate and then deflected off the skate of Senators' defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker and past Forsberg.

Tkachuk scored twice in a 48-second span, including one on the power play. His first came at 9:48 when Josh Norris fed him the puck at the side of a wide-open net. The second, at 10:36, came when Tkachuk scoring on his own rebound.

The Senators then added a short-handed goal when Giroux scored into the top corner of the net at 14:46 for a 3-1 lead. They appeared to go up 4-1 just 25 seconds later, but after a coach's challenge, goaltender interference called.

In the second period each team scored twice. Grieg and Tkachuk sandwiched their goals around scores by Jenner and Roslovic.

Grieg gave the Senators a 4-1 lead at 5:37. Columbus scored twice, at 10:49 and 13:54. Tkachuk completed his hat trick at 16:48 on the power play and the Senators took a 5-3 lead into the third period.

UP NEXT

Blue Jackets: At San Jose on Saturday.

Senators: Host Anaheim on Thursday.

