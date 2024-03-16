NEW YORK — Brady Tkachuk scored on the power play in overtime to complete a hat trick and Joonas Korpisalo made 30 saves to help the Ottawa Senators beat the New York Islanders 4-3 on Saturday.

Ridly Greig also scored for Ottawa, which won its third straight game after losing seven in a row.

Bo Horvat tied the contest for the Islanders on the power play with 38 seconds left in regulation to send it into overtime. Horvat was called for holding at 3:05 in overtime and Tkachuk scored his team-leading 30th goal with 24 seconds remaining.

Tim Stutzle had three assists and Drake Batherson has two assists for Ottawa.

Matt Martin and Kyle Palmieri also scored for the Islanders, who lost a third game in a row after winning six straight to vault into playoff contention.

Semyon Varlamov had 26 saves for the Islanders.

The Islanders are 12-2-2 in their last 16 games against the Senators, including 6-0-2 at home.

Martin opened the scoring at 4:27 of the first, sliding the puck past Korpisalo on a wraparound. Linemates Cal Clutterbuck and Kyle MacLean assisted on Martin's third goal. The 34-year-old Martin is in his 13th season with the Islanders.

Tkachuk tied the contest 1-1 at 11:46 of the second. Batherson and Erik Brannstrom assisted.

Palmieri put the Islanders ahead 2-1 with a sharp-angled shot from the right circle at 16:22 of the middle period to snap a 1-1 tie. The goal was Palmieri's 21st of the season and his sixth in his last seven games. Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Anders Lee assisted.

Greig tied the contest with his 10th at 6:35 of the third with assists to Stutzle and defenseman Artem Zub before Tkachuk scored again at 12:14 of the third to put Ottawa ahead 3-2.

Ottawa defenseman Jake Sanderson left the game midway through the third period after he became tangled along the boards with Lee. Sanderson's lower right leg twisted unnaturally as he fell to the ice.

Up Next:

Islanders: Visiting Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Senators: Host Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

