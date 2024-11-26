Brady Tkachuk helps Senators snap 5-game skid with 4-3 win over Flames

OTTAWA, Ontario — Brady Tkachuk's power-play goal early in the third period stood as the winner as the Ottawa Senators held on for a 4-3 win over the Calgary Flames on Monday night.
By The Associated Press
Adam Gaudette, Drake Batherson and Cole Reinhardt also scored as Ottawa snapped a five-game losing skid.
Jonathan Huberdeau opened the scoring for the Flames, while Yegor Sharangovich and Mikael Backlund added goals.
Anton Forsberg had a solid 24-save performance to help the cause, while Calgary's Dustin Wolf stopped 26.
Huberdeau had a power-play goal at 14:32 of the first period and Calgary seemed to double their lead 25 seconds later.
However, the goal was disallowed due to incidental contact with Forsberg. The Flames challenged the call but were unsuccessful, resulting in an Ottawa power play.
The Senators capitalized on the momentum, with Gaudette scoring eight seconds after the power play expired to tie the game.
Batherson's power-play goal and Reinhardt's first career goal gave the Senators a 3-1 lead. Sharangovich brought the Flames within one when Nick Jensen's clearing attempt landed right on the Flames' forward's stick.
Takeaways
Senators: Goaltending was solid for Ottawa with Forsberg making key saves when needed, something that had been lacking through its losing skid.
Flames: Penalties killed Calgary with Ottawa going 2 for 9 with the man advantage.
Key moment
With Ottawa leading 3-2, Forsberg made back-to-back saves on Sharangovich and Matt Coronato with 1:42 remaining in the second.
Key stat
The Senators gave up the first goal for the sixth straight game. This is only the second time they've won this season after allowing the first goal.
Up next
The Flames visit the Red Wings on Wednesday, while the Senators kick off a three-game road trip against the Sharks on the same night.
