SAN DIEGO — Matt Bradley had 22 points as San Diego State topped Cal State Fullerton 66-56 on Wednesday night.
Trey Pulliam had 15 points and seven rebounds for San Diego State (6-3), which earned its fifth straight home victory. Adam Seiko added 11 points. Nathan Mensah had nine rebounds and three blocks.
Tray Maddox Jr. had 15 points for the Titans (4-5). Dante Maddox Jr. added 11 points. Vincent Lee had seven rebounds.
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
