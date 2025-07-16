Sports

Bradley Beal, 3-time All-Star, agrees to buyout with the Phoenix Suns, AP source says

Three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns agreed to a buyout on the two years remaining on his contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The Associated Press
July 16, 2025 at 6:23PM

PHOENIX — Three-time All-Star guard Bradley Beal and the Phoenix Suns agreed to a buyout on the two years remaining on his contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

The person spoke to the AP about Beal's buyout on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn't been officially announced.

The move paves the way for Beal to sign a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN reported.

Beal is expected to give back $13.9 million of the $110 million he's owed from the Suns, which allows Phoenix more flexibility as it tries to rebuild its roster.

The 32-year-old Beal would join a veteran Clippers roster that includes James Harden and Kawhi Leonard. Beal averaged 17.6 points over two disappointing, injury-filled seasons with the Suns.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

about the writer

about the writer

DAVID BRANDT

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Lee Corso to be honored at ESPYS as he begins his farewell from 'College GameDay'

The countdown to Lee Corso's final appearance on ESPN's ''College GameDay'' will kick off when the longtime analyst and former coach is honored at the ESPYS on Wednesday night.

Sports

Bradley Beal, 3-time All-Star, agrees to buyout with the Phoenix Suns, AP source says

Sports

Atlanta starters combine for 58 points in 86-49 victory over the Sky