ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kyle Bradish went six innings and combined with two relievers on a two-hitter, Gunnar Henderson drove in three runs with his 20th homer of the season, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0 on Saturday.

After allowing Yandy Díaz's infield single down the third base line leading off the first, Bradish retired 18 in a row. The Rays did not hit a ball out of the infield against Bradish (2-0), who struck out nine.

Danny Coulombe struck out three in two perfect innings before Cionel Pérez gave up Díaz's two-out single in the ninth.

Ryan O'Hearn also homered for the Orioles, who have a major league best 100 home runs. The team record for long balls through 63 games is 101 set in 2016. Henderson's 20 homers are second in the majors behind the Yankees' Aaron Judge, with 21.

Baltimore won for the 12th time in 16 games, and improved to 20-10 on the road. Tampa Bay has lost 11 of 15 at home, and dropped to two-games under .500 at 31-33.

Bradish lasted just 2 2/3 innings against the Rays on June 1, giving up five runs in a game Baltimore won 9-5.

O'Hearn put the Orioles up 1-0 with a fourth-inning homer off Taj Bradley (1-4). Henderson made it 5-0 off Phil Maton in the ninth.

Bradley allowed one run, three hits and struck out seven over five innings in a career-high 99-pitch outing. The righty was coming off the June 1 loss in which he gave up four homers and nine runs in 3 1/3 innings.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Orioles: LF Kyle Stowers departed after five innings due to right wrist discomfort. ... Manager Brandon Hyde said no date has been set yet for RHP Tyler Wells' right elbow surgery. … RHP Dean Kremer (right triceps strain) will throw off a mound again in the next couple days. … LF Austin Hays, hit in the ribs by a pitch Thursday, entered a defensive replacement in the eighth and doubled one inning later.

Rays: LHP Colin Poche (mid-back tightness) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list. … LHP Richard Lovelady (left forearm flexor strain) was placed on the 15-day IL.

UP NEXT

Orioles RHP Grayson Rodriguez (6-2, 3.28 ERA) and Rays RHP Zack Littell (2-3, 3.56 ERA) are Sunday's starters.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB