Bradford's strong start, García's 3-run homer lead Rangers past Angels 3-1

Angels LHP Samuel Aldegheri (0-1, 3.60 ERA) will start Friday night. Aldegheri, the first major league pitcher born and reared in Italy, allowed seven runs in five innings in his big-league debut against Seattle last Friday, but only two runs were earned. Rangers RHP Gerson Garabito (0-1, 2.55) will make his second start of the season, the first since May 26 with 10 relief appearances in between.