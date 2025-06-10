Brad Marchand embraces Panthers' rat-throwing tradition, which goes back 30 years

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — There's a giant, gold-outlined rat emblazoned on the hat that dangles in Brad Marchand's locker.
The scrappy NHL veteran has been likened to the tiny rodent for much of his career, notoriously known as ''The Rat'' among hockey fans for his brash play.
So when Marchand was traded from Boston to Florida back in March, it didn't take long for him to embrace Panthers fans' longstanding tradition of tossing plastic rats onto the ice after wins.
''I hope we get some rats thrown at us,'' Marchand quipped at his locker on Sunday, before Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. ''I just hope it's on the ice and not outside."
Marchand got his wish. After the Panthers routed the Edmonton Oilers 6-1 on Monday, those unmistakable gray pests rained down on the ice in a tradition that has lasted three decades. As they've done after most games this postseason, Marchand's teammates fired the rats at his legs before exiting the ice.
For Marchand, getting the rats thrown at him is like a badge of honor — a tiny, symbolic moment that represents how the Panthers have been able to keep things lighthearted while going for their second straight championship.
''This group has a ton of fun," Marchand said. ''It's an incredible environment to be a part of. In the room, on the ice, even just in the city, there's a lot of excitement around right now.''
The rat-throwing tradition goes back 30 years