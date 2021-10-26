Gophers women's hockey coach Brad Frost has agreed to a three-year extension that will keep him under contract through the 2023-24 season, the U athletic department announced Tuesday.

Frost is in his 15th season with the Gophers and has won four NCAA championships with nine trips to the Women's Frozen Four.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue to lead this incredible program," Frost said in the news release.

The Gophers (5-3) are ranked No. 3 in the latest USCHO.com poll behind undefeated Wisconsin and Ohio State.

"Brad is a proven leader and an excellent coach," Gophers athletic director Mark Coyle said in the news release. "Our expectations are extremely high for our women's hockey team and under Brad's guidance, the program annually contends for conference and national championships. I look for that to continue with Brad at the helm."