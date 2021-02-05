Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery podcast: Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Michael Rand is joined on separate segments by former Vikings head coach Brad Childress and longtime Vikings fan Drew Magary of Defector Media. There's plenty of talk about the upcoming Super Bowl — including Childress' thoughts on longtime friend Andy Reid — and both take on tough questions about Kirk Cousins and the Vikings' future.

Also: Another night, another case of hero ball dooming a Minnesota team. And looking forward to some big Gophers hockey action this weekend.

