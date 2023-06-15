Boys volleyball was approved in May to become an MSHSL-sanctioned sport, but that won't happen until the 2024-25 school year.

For now, boys volleyball is still a club sport with more than 70 teams and almost 2,000 athletes competing in the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball League, which is run by the Minnesota Boys High School Volleyball Coaches Association (MBHSVBCA).

The MBHSVBCA state tournament began Wednesday and will produce state champions Thursday at Shakopee High School.

Top seed Andover will play fifth seed Prior Lake in a semifinal, and No. 3 seed Shakopee will take on sixth seed Roseville in the other semifinal. Those matches begin at 11 a.m., and the winners will play at 5 p.m. for the championship.

The field began with 14 teams. The others, with their seeds: North St. Paul (2), Eden Prairie (4), Mounds View (7), Wayzata (8), St. Paul Johnson (9), Rogers (10), Rochester Mayo (11), Minneapolis Washburn (12), St. Paul Como Park (13) and Grand Rapids (14).

Tickets are available online at www.mnboyshighschoolvolleyball.com. The cost is $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors over 62. Kids under 10 get in free.