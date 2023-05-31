More from Star Tribune
Politics Minnesota passes major drug changes, from psychedelics task force to legalizing paraphernalia
Minnesotans take the stage at National Spelling Bee
The Scripps National Spelling Bee kicked off on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Oxon Hill, Md. The only Minnesotan to advance out of the preliminary rounds was Maximus Katsoulis, 14, a Blackduck eighth-grader.
Clouds over Lake Independence
Fisherman and swimmers enjoy weather and clouds on Lake Independence at the Baker Park Recreation Area Tuesday, May 30, 2023,
Boys of Mentorship Program
At-risk boys celebrate the end of the year at the Boys of Hope mentorship program in North Minneapolis on Tuesday, May 30.
Walz signs historic bill legalizing marijuana in Minnesota
Minnesota became the 23rd state in the country to legalize recreational marijuana for adults after Gov. Tim Walz signed the measure into law on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
Gallery: Vikings offseason practice Tuesday
The Vikings held an open practice Tuesday at TCO Performance Center in Eagan.