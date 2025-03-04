Longtime Star Tribune writers David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen offer their predictions on which boys hockey teams advance to the semifinals and championship game in Class 2A and 1A. They also predict which two teams take home the 2A and 1A titles.
Boys hockey state tournament: Predictions for semifinalists and champions in Class 2A and 1A
Writers David La Vaque and Jim Paulsen pick which teams advance to the semifinals, the championship game and the eventual victor.
You can find the schedule for the tournament here.
Class 2A
Jim says:
In the quarterfinals: The big dogs get their groove on with a mix of tourney traditionalists (Edina is making its 38th appearance, Moorhead its 21st) and relative newbies (Rogers is here for the first time, Shakopee its second, Stillwater its third.). Stillwater, which needed two overtimes to upend No. 1 Hill-Murray for the section title, will slip past Andover in the quarterfinals while St. Thomas Academy should get past Shakopee. Moorhead, the No. 1 seed and sentimental favorite, will figure out Lakeville South and face Edina, whose extensive tournament history will help propel the Hornets over Rogers.
In the semifinals: St. Thomas Academy will get a little revenge over Stillwater for a late-season loss with a 3-2 victory while Moorhead, which has already defeated Edina twice this year, will make it three in a row 4-3 in a classic.
The champion: Moorhead 5, St, Thomas Academy 2. For the second time in the tournament, Moorhead faces a team it has already defeated twice this season in St. Thomas Academy. Look for the Spuds to finally get the monkey off their back and take home a state championship trophy in its ninth finals appearance.
David says:
In the quarterfinals: After years of losing in the section playoffs, Stillwater makes its first tournament appearance in nine years. The momentum will carry the team into semis, where the other three teams will be Rogers, Shakopee and Moorhead.
In the semifinals: Moorhead will advance by beating Rogers and Stillwater will topple Shakopee. Moorhead is the top seed and has an easier road to the final.
The champion: Moorhead 5, Stillwater 2. The reason? Spuds senior goalie Charlie Stenehjem proves to be too much.
Class 1A
Jim says:
In the quarterfinals: I can’t imagine defending champion St. Cloud Cathedral not getting out of the first round. Having a championship pedigree makes a difference. The Crusaders will then meet high-flying Northfield, which is 14-2-1 since the start of the year. Advancing into the other semifinal, I see top-seeded Hibbing/Chisholm, with seven players with 10 or more goals, moving on to face Northern Lakes, led by new coach/longtime prep hockey presence Mike Randolph.
In the semifinals: St. Cloud Cathedral gets past Northfield and Hibbing/Chisholm defeats Northern Lakes. This is the way a championship game should set up: The defending champs against arguably the best team remaining in Class 1A. Two offensive powers square off. Hibbing won a previous meeting 6-3 on Nov. 29.
The champion: Hibbing/Chisholm 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 4
David says:
In the quarterfinals: After years of losing in the section final, Northfield makes its second consecutive state tournament appearance. The momentum will carry the Raiders into the semifinals, where the remaining three teams will include defending 1A champions St. Cloud Cathedral, top seed Hibbing/Chisholm and Northern Lakes. Hope and big dreams remain alive and well in Class 1A.
In the semifinals: Hibbing/Chisholm stops Northern Lakes and St. Cloud Cathedral derails Northfield. I agree with Jim. Hibbing/Chisholm vs. St. Cloud Cathedral is a dream matchup. Because the Bluejackets have the top seed, they have an easier road to the championship.
The champion: Hibbing/Chisholm 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 3
Livestream only on startribune.com: The third-seeded Hornets take on the sixth-seeded Lakers in a Class 4A, Section 6 quarterfinal clash at 7 p.m.