Boys hockey state tournament: Predictions for semifinalists and champions in Class 2A and 1A

In the quarterfinals: The big dogs get their groove on with a mix of tourney traditionalists (Edina is making its 38th appearance, Moorhead its 21st) and relative newbies (Rogers is here for the first time, Shakopee its second, Stillwater its third.). Stillwater, which needed two overtimes to upend No. 1 Hill-Murray for the section title, will slip past Andover in the quarterfinals while St. Thomas Academy should get past Shakopee. Moorhead, the No. 1 seed and sentimental favorite, will figure out Lakeville South and face Edina, whose extensive tournament history will help propel the Hornets over Rogers.