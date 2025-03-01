Minnesota’s boys hockey state championships, 16 teams competing for two titles, will begin Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center. Here are details to know:
Boys hockey state tournament: Times, teams, TV and more of what you need to know
The Class 2A and 1A brackets will come out Saturday, and the games will start Wednesday.
Seeding
The seeding for the two eight-team brackets will be revealed at 10 a.m. Saturday on nspn.tv. It’s the first time the MSHSL will seed the teams 1 through 8. In previous seasons the top five teams were seeded and the other three assigned first-round opponents by random draw. Look for the Class 2A bracket here and the Class 1A bracket here.
Schedule
The Class 1A tournament begins with Wednesday quarterfinals in two sessions, the first starting at 11 a.m., the second at 6 p.m. The Class 2A tournament has Thursday quarterfinals on the same schedule. Those starting times apply again for Friday’s semifinals, with Class 1A starting in the morning and Class 2A at night. The Class 1A final will start at noon Saturday, Class 2A at 7 p.m. Click here for other details.
How to watch
The semifinals Friday and finals Saturday will be broadcast on Ch. 45. The quarterfinals will be streamed free by NSPN at NSPN.tv. Those details are here.
Tickets
Tickets cost $20 per adult and $13 per student. Class 1A tickets can be purchased online now here. Class 2A tickets will be made available first to schools that qualify, and activities directors will determine how to distribute them. If tickets remain, they will go on sale to the general public here; watch MSHSL.org and @MSHSL on the X platform for updates. After that, remaining tickets and standing-room-only tickets will be available at Xcel Energy Center one hour before each session. See other details on that process here.
Spectator guide
The MSHSL provides tips for those attending here, including a link to the commemorative program, available online and not at Xcel Energy Center.
Hungry?
Cossetta Italian Restaurant and Market
Just a five-minute walk from the X, Cosetta is perfect for a quick grab-and-go. It features an Italian market, a restaurant, a tavern and an eatery, serving up classic Italian fare in house and to go.
Smorgie’s
If you’ve got a bit more time, this casual restaurant is known for classic comfort food. Serving up such Minnesota favorites as tater tot hot dish and Swedish meatballs, alongside an extensive, popular menu, Smorgie’s opens its doors at 11 a.m. during the week and 9:30 on weekends.
La Fusion Cafe
For espresso drinks and healthier fare, La Fusion is a great option just an eight-minute walk from Xcel Energy enter. The Kenyan-inspired cafe serves breakfast, salad, sandwiches and Kenyan rice bowls.
Zamboni’s on 7th
Another pizza spot, Zamboni’s has great sit-down and grab-and-go options. Inside, it’s a classic sports bar serving burgers, sandwiches and pizza — but if there’s a hurry to get to the next game, just about everything can be made to go.
Qualifiers
Class 2A
Section 1: Lakeville South (18-9)
Section 2: Shakopee (22-5-1)
Section 3: St. Thomas Academy (23-5)
Section 4: Stillwater (21-6)
Section 5: Rogers (23-3-2)
Section 6: Edina (20-6-2)
Section 7: Andover (15-13)
Section 8: Moorhead (25-2-1)
Class 1A
Section 1: Northfield (22-4-2)
Section 2: Orono (15-10-3)
Section 3: Luverne (22-4-2)
Section 4: Mahtomedi (11-15-2)
Section 5: St. Cloud Cathedral (18-8-2)
Section 6: Northern Lakes (19-8-1)
Section 7: Hibbing/Chisholm (19-9)
Section 8: East Grand Forks (13-13-2)
Minnesota high school scores and results for all sports from around the state.