Boys hockey state tournament: Times, teams, TV and more of what you need to know

Tickets cost $20 per adult and $13 per student. Class 1A tickets can be purchased online now here. Class 2A tickets will be made available first to schools that qualify, and activities directors will determine how to distribute them. If tickets remain, they will go on sale to the general public here; watch MSHSL.org and @MSHSL on the X platform for updates. After that, remaining tickets and standing-room-only tickets will be available at Xcel Energy Center one hour before each session. See other details on that process here.