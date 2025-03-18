Here’s the schedule for Tuesday’s quarterfinal games. The links will direct you to live scoring for each game:
State tournament: Live scores and updates from Class 4A, 3A and 2A boys basketball quarterfinals
Thirty-two teams have a chance to fulfill their dream of hoisting a state championship trophy beginning Tuesday.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 18, 2025 at 2:30PM
Class 4A:
At Target Center
Class 3A
At Williams
Class 2A
At Target Center
At Williams Arena
Below are live reports of Class 4A, 3A and 2A quarterfinal games.
Starting at 10 a.m., it's Rochester John Marshall vs. Cretin-Derham Hall in 4A, and St. Paul Harding vs. Mankato East in 3A.