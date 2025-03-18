High Schools

State tournament: Live scores and updates from Class 4A, 3A and 2A boys basketball quarterfinals

Thirty-two teams have a chance to fulfill their dream of hoisting a state championship trophy beginning Tuesday.

By Ron Haggstrom,

Alyce Brown,

Cassidy Hettesheimer,

Jim Paulsen and

Joseph Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 18, 2025 at 2:30PM
Dothan Ijadimbola (0) and his Totino-Grace teammates look to win the program's fourth consecutive state championship this week. (Alex Kormann)

Here’s the schedule for Tuesday’s quarterfinal games. The links will direct you to live scoring for each game:

Class 4A:

At Target Center

10 a.m.: [8] Rochester John Marshall (25-4) vs. [1] Cretin-Derham Hall (27-1)

Noon: [5] Apple Valley (23-6) vs. [4] Maple Grove (21-8)

2 p.m.: [7] Moorhead (22-7) vs. [2] Wayzata (25-4)

4 p.m.: [6] Anoka (23-6) vs. [3] Shakopee (23-5)

Class 3A

At Williams

10 a.m.: [8] St. Paul Harding (18-10) vs. [1] Mankato East (27-1)

Noon: [5] DeLaSalle (23-5) vs. [4] Orono (22-7)

2 p.m.: [7] Duluth Denfeld (20-9) vs. [2] Totino-Grace (22-5)

4 p.m.: [6] Byron (26-3) vs. [3] Alexandria (26-3)

Class 2A

At Target Center

6 p.m.: [7] Pequot Lakes (23-7) vs. [2] Waseca (30-0)

8 p.m.: [6] Montevideo (25-4) vs. [3] Breck (19-10)

At Williams Arena

6 p.m.: [8] Pelican Rapids (24-6) vs. [1] Albany (29-0)

8 p.m.: [5] Minnehaha Academy (19-9) vs. [4] Caledonia (28-2)

Below are live reports of Class 4A, 3A and 2A quarterfinal games.

