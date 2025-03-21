High Schools

Cretin-Derham Hall rolls past Maple Grove in Class 4A boys basketball state semifinal

The Raiders produced just 15 points in the first half, then turned to Tommy Ahneman and Jojo Mitchell in the second.

By Jim Paulsen and

Alyce Brown

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 21, 2025 at 12:51AM
Maple Grove guard Keegan Harney (4) scores an off-balance basket as he’s fouled by Cretin-Derham Hall guard Jason Johnson in the first half Thursday. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Eventually, Cretin-Derham Hall’s size proved too much for Maple Grove.

The No. 1-seeded Raiders put aside a sputtering first half in which they scored just 15 points and made a more determined effort after halftime to defeat the Crimson 63-49 and advance to Saturday’s Class 4A championship game.

The Raiders (29-1) leaned on 6-1 junior guard Jojo Mitchell and 6-11 senior post Tommy Ahneman after halftime.

Mitchell scored all 14 of his points in the second half, including back-to-back three-pointers that broke open a tie game and turned it heavily in Cretin-Derham Hall’s favor.

Ahneman finished with 28 points and 15 rebounds for the Raiders.Keegan Harney scored 14 points to lead Maple Grove (22-9)

about the writers

about the writers

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Star Tribune. 

See Moreicon

Alyce Brown

Intern

Alyce Brown is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

See Moreicon

More from High Schools

See More

High Schools

Cretin-Derham Hall rolls past Maple Grove in Class 4A boys basketball state semifinal

card image

The Raiders produced just 15 points in the first half, then turned to Tommy Ahneman and Jojo Mitchell in the second.

High Schools

Reusse: Tragedy tinges Orono’s state tournament appearance

Staff headshot
Patrick Reusse
card image

High Schools

Boys basketball live blog: Shakopee vs. Wayzata, Class 4A semifinals

card image