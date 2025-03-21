Eventually, Cretin-Derham Hall’s size proved too much for Maple Grove.
The No. 1-seeded Raiders put aside a sputtering first half in which they scored just 15 points and made a more determined effort after halftime to defeat the Crimson 63-49 and advance to Saturday’s Class 4A championship game.
The Raiders (29-1) leaned on 6-1 junior guard Jojo Mitchell and 6-11 senior post Tommy Ahneman after halftime.
Mitchell scored all 14 of his points in the second half, including back-to-back three-pointers that broke open a tie game and turned it heavily in Cretin-Derham Hall’s favor.
Ahneman finished with 28 points and 15 rebounds for the Raiders.Keegan Harney scored 14 points to lead Maple Grove (22-9)