There was little movement among the top 10 teams in the Minnesota Star Tribune’s boys basketball Top 25, albeit Class 3A powers Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Orono flipping positions in the third and fourth spots.
Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of boys basketball teams
Cretin-Derham Hall remains No. 1 position, followed by Hopkins at No. 2.
It’s time to get in the holiday (tournament) spirit. Can Santa Claus deliver any surprise gifts — or upsets — next week?
Most of the state’s best are scattered around various sites and won’t meet head-to-head at holiday basketball tournaments. The two exceptions are 3A championship contenders No. 6 Alexandria and No. 10 Mankato East meeting in the Capitol City Classic at Concordia University in St. Paul on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m., and No. 5 Sauk Rapids-Rice hosting No. 9 Champlin Park on Friday, Dec. 27, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Granite City Classic.
Meanwhile, No. 4 Orono and No. 7 Totino-Grace are playing in the Hoop City Classic after Christmas at the Corn Palace in Mitchell, S.D., against teams from South Dakota, Nevada, and Tennessee.
Records through Tuesday. Teams are Class 4A unless noted.
1. Cretin-Derham Hall (5-0). Last week: No. 1
2. Hopkins (5-0). Last week: No. 2
3. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (Class 3A, 4-0). Last week: No. 4
4. Orono (Class 3A, 3-1). Last week: No. 3
5. Sauk Rapids-Rice (5-0). Last week: No. 5
6. Alexandria (Class 3A, 3-2). Last week: No. 6
7. Totino-Grace (Class 3A, 4-2). Last week: No. 7
8. Wayzata (4-2). Last week: No. 8
9. Champlin Park (4-0). Last week: No. 9
10. Mankato East (Class 3A, 3-1). Last week: No. 10
11. DeLaSalle (Class 3A, 5-0). Last week: No. 11
12. Albany (Class 2A, 5-0). Last week: No. 13
13. Tartan (4-0). Last week: No. 14
14. St. Michael-Albertville (5-0). Last week: 23
15. Prior Lake (5-1). Last week: NR
16. Caledonia (Class 2A, 3-2). Last week: No. 16
17. Eagan (4-0). Last week: NR
18. St. Louis Park (4-1). Last week: No. 15
19. Shakopee (3-2). Last week: No. 18
20. Farmington (2-2). Last week: No. 12
21. Waseca (Class 2A, 7-0). Last week: 24
22. Breck (Class 2A, 1-3). Last week: No. 19
23. Lakeville North (3-3). Last week: No. 21
24. Stewartville (Class 3A, (4-1). Last week: No. 24
25. Richfield (Class 3A) (4-2). Last week: No. 25
