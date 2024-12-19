Minnesota Top 25, the Star Tribune’s statewide, class-crossing ranking of boys basketball teams

Most of the state’s best are scattered around various sites and won’t meet head-to-head at holiday basketball tournaments. The two exceptions are 3A championship contenders No. 6 Alexandria and No. 10 Mankato East meeting in the Capitol City Classic at Concordia University in St. Paul on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 1 p.m., and No. 5 Sauk Rapids-Rice hosting No. 9 Champlin Park on Friday, Dec. 27, at 7:30 p.m. as part of the Granite City Classic.