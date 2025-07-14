Boys & Girls Club programs threatened by Trump grant freeze serve thousands of families

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. — After driving through a downpour to take her son to day camp, Darleen Reyes told camp administrators the rain would have kept her away but her son insisted on going.
As she marked her son's name present on a clipboard at the Boys & Girls Club camp, she laughed about braving a flash flood warning to get there.
Before kissing his mother goodbye, Aiden Cazares, 8, explained to a reporter, ''I wanted to see my friends and not just sit at home.'' Then he ran off to play.
Aiden's one of 1.4 million children and teenagers around the country who have been attending after-school and summer programming at a Boys & Girls Club, the YMCA or a public school for free thanks to federal taxpayers. Congress set aside money for the programs to provide academic support, enrichment and child care to mostly low-income families, but President Donald Trump's administration recently froze the funding.
The money for the 21st Century Community Learning Centers is among more than $6 billion in federal education grants Trump's Republican administration has withheld, saying it wants to ensure recipients' programs align with the president's priorities.
After-school programs for the fall are in jeopardy
In Rhode Island, the state stepped in with funding to keep the summer programs running, according to the Boys & Girls Club of East Providence. Other Boys & Girls Clubs supported by the grants have found ways to keep open their summer programs, said Sara Leutzinger, vice president for communications for the Boys & Girls Club of America. But there isn't the same hope for the after-school programming for the fall.
Some of the 926 Boys & Girls Clubs nationwide that run 21st Century Community Learning summer and after-school programs stand to close if the Trump administration doesn't release the money in the next three to five weeks, Leutzinger said.