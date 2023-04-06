Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

POP/ROCK

Boygenius, "The Record" (Interscope)

A streak of conspiratorial glee runs through the full-length debut album by Boygenius. "It's a bad idea and I'm all about it," Julien Baker announces in "$20," the album's brashest rocker. She goes on to boast, "In another life we were arsonists."

Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus made an EP together as Boygenius in 2018, then returned to their own ascending solo careers. At Bridgers' instigation, they regrouped to cut a full album in January 2022.

Even in the quietest, most self-questioning songs on "The Record," Boygenius sounds like its three indie-rock members are egging on one another, cheering the boldest moves and pushing past collaboration toward synergy.

The new album's 12 tracks cherish relationships but constantly interrogate them: romances, friendships, family ties and musical bonds. The singers take turns on lead vocals and join in harmonies, savoring and then subsuming their differences.

The years between Boygenius recordings have made all three songwriters more confident and more levelheaded. The songs on their EP were filled with thoughts of self-doubt and pained separations. But on the new album, the group treats contention as a fact of life: serious, even heartbreaking, but not the end of the story. In the folky, fingerpicked "Cool About It," each member sings a verse about running into an ex, feeling the wounds but moving on: "Telling you it's nice to see how good you're doing/even though we know it isn't true."

Often, conflict is a route to deeper understanding. "You already hurt my feelings three times in the way only you could," Dacus sings in "True Blue." Then she immediately adds, "But it feels good to be known so well/I can't hide from you like I hide from myself."

The songs here make ambiguity and ambivalence sound sensible, even intimate. "Emily I'm Sorry" features Bridgers: "I'm 27 and I don't know who I am. But I know what I want."

The album's finale, "Letter to an Old Poet," also has Bridgers up front, as she tries to break away from someone she loves who's charismatic but evil. "You make me feel like an equal," she sings, "but I'm better than you and you should know that by now." The song grapples, craftily and intensely, with the distance between passion and logic, between feelings and measurements. Three songwriters may not be able to bridge that separation, but they're trying.

JON PARELES, New York Times

