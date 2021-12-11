NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Dedric Boyd had 20 points as Tennessee State routed IUPUI 70-44 on Friday night.
Boyd shot 8 for 10 from the floor, including 4 of 6 from deep.
Christian Brown had 11 points for the Tigers (2-6), who snapped a four-game losing streak. Kassim Nicholson added 10 points. Kenny Cooper had six assists.
Kj Pruitt had 10 points for the Jaguars (1-8).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
