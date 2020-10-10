A boy was critically injured Saturday afternoon in a head-on collision with a pickup truck in Andover.
The boy was airlifted to HCMC in Minneapolis in critical condition, the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. The man driving the pickup truck was not injured.
The crash occurred shortly before 3:36 p.m. in the 2700 block of NW. 172nd Avenue. Emergency responders found the boy unconscious and treated him before he was airlifted.
The State Patrol and the Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
