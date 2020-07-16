CARLOS, Minn. — The bicyclist struck and killed by an SUV in Douglas County was 14 years old, sheriff's officials said.

Blake Lee Nohre, of Miltona, died and a second 14-year-old boy, Nick Allen Lambertson, of Alexandria, was injured when they were struck by the SUV on county Road 9 near Carlos about 10 p.m. Tuesday. A third 14-year-old boy biking with the two was not struck or injured.

Nohre was pronounced dead at the scene. Lambertson was flown to Hennepin County Medical Center, authorities said. His condition was not released.

Douglas County sheriff's officials say the 24-year-old driver from Parkers Prairie remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation, the sheriff's office said. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.