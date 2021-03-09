MINNEAPOLIS — A shootout between two groups of people has left one dead and another injured in Minneapolis, according to police.
Officers were called to a south Minneapolis intersection about 10 p.m. Monday where the shooting took place. A boy and a man had been hit by gunfire, said police spokesman John Elder.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. Elder said the man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment of injuries that were not believed to be life threatening.
Suspects fled the scene before police arrived, officials said.
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial Day 3 of Derek Chauvin murder trial: Two more jurors chosen for a total of five so far
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Coronavirus
How to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota
Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being administered through health systems, state clinics, health departments and pharmacies. Here's what you need to know.
Chauvin Trial
Police reform advocates express concerns in early days of jury selection in Chauvin trial
A group of Minneapolis police-reform advocates expressed concerns Wednesday about the makeup of the jury in the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin.Five…
Chauvin Trial
Supreme Court puts 3rd-degree murder back in play for Chauvin
The state's high court said without elaboration that it will not grant Chauvin's request to review an appeals court ruling that said District Judge Peter Cahill improperly denied prosecutors' motion to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against him.
Local
Driver killed in rollover on slippery St. Louis County road
Falling snow and slippery roads were factors in the death of a 57-year-old man who died Wednesday evening when his vehicle went into a ditch…
Coronavirus
Live: Latest updates and what you need to know about COVID-19
As the novel coronavirus spreads across the world, we've answered reader question about what they most want to know about the outbreak.