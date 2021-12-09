MILWAUKEE — A 7-year-old boy is among four people found fatally shot at a southside Milwaukee home in an apparent case of murder-suicide, according to police.

Officers went to the house to check on the welfare of a person shortly before noon Wednesday, entered the home and found the four people dead, WTMJ-TV reported.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the dead as 7-year-old Kevin James Becker-Wilhelm; 54-year-old female Jeazell Woodruff; 42-year-old Jason Wilhelm; and 49-year-old Fredrick Holmes.

Police issued a statement Thursday afternoon saying Holmes lived with Woodruff in the building's lower unit. The boy and Wilhelm lived in the upstairs unit. Investigators believe Holmes was the shooter but the circumstances remain under investigation.

"Four people are dead. How are you going to cope from that? I heard yelling, cussing, I heard three gunshots," said one neighbor, Rita Radomski.

Carlos Cruz, who lives two doors down from where the shooting took place, said those who lived inside the home typically kept to themselves.

"They were very private like everybody else around here, so yeah it's very shocking. I've been up since like six this morning and I swear I didn't hear anything at all," said Cruz.

Members of Milwaukee's Violence Prevention team were also on scene providing support to those affected by the shooting.

"We provide resources where needed, we want to see what we can do from a therapeutic standpoint," said Derrick Rogers, director of 414 Life.

Autopsies are scheduled for Thursday. There is no active threat to the public, police said.