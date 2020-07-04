SCANDIA, Minn. — A 10-year-old boy drowned at a Minnesota state park northwest of the Twin Cities on Friday, authorities say.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that first responders were called to William O'Brien State Park near Scandia on Friday afternoon on a report of a boy missing in the St. Croix River.

Washington County Sheriff's divers, firefighters, a county water recover team and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources searched for the boy.

He was found underwater about an hour and a half after the call came in and rushed to Regions Hospital in St. Paul, where he was pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office has not yet identified the boy.