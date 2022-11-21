SENECA, Wis. — An 11-year-old boy died in an apparent accident in Green Lake County during the opening weekend of Wisconsin's deer hunt.
The boy was shot in the chest around 9 a.m. Sunday as a 41-year-old man was trying to unload his gun while it was in the back seat of a vehicle, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and the Green Lake County Sheriff's Office said.
The boy died at a hospital, WLUK-TV reported. He and the man were part of the same hunting party, authorities said.
