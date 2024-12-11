Nation

Second child dies after falling through thin ice on an upstate New York lake

An 11-year-old girl who fell through the ice while trying to help a 12-year-old boy who plunged in before her over the weekend has also died, authorities said Tuesday.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 11, 2024 at 2:00AM

ALBANY, N.Y. — An 11-year-old girl who fell through the ice while trying to help a 12-year-old boy who plunged in before her over the weekend has also died, authorities said Tuesday.

The two children were at Washington Park Lake in Albany at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday when the boy tried to walk across the frozen lake and fell through the ice, Albany police said in a news release.

The girl followed to try to help the boy but she fell in also, police said.

Albany police officers and firefighters responded and rescued the girl, who was taken to Albany Medical Center Hospital in critical condition. On Tuesday, police said the girl had died from her injuries.

A New York State Police dive team found the boy's body at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, police said.

Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan said it was surprising that the children made it as far as they did, given how thin the ice was.

''It's just a reminder of how fragile life can be and how important it is that we ensure that our children know and that everyone in our community knows that venturing out onto the ice is not a safe thing to do on any of the bodies of water here,'' Sheehan told TV station WNYT.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Nation

See More

Nation

FBI Director Wray says he intends to resign at end of Biden's term in January

card image

FBI Director Christopher Wray told the bureau workforce Wednesday that he plans to resign at the end of President Joe Biden's term in January, an announcement that came a week and a half after President-elect Donald Trump said he would nominate loyalist Kash Patel for the job.

Nation

Arguments over whether Luigi Mangione is a 'hero' offer a glimpse into an unusual American moment

Business

Apple's latest iPhones get the gift of more AI as holiday shopping season heats up