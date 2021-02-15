MILWAUKEE — An 8-year-old Milwaukee boy was injured when he was hit by a bullet that entered his home while he was inside.
Police say the shooting happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday.
The boy was treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive.
Police say a 16-year-old boy was arrested and the case was referred to county prosecutors for possible criminal charges.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Lacrosse joins Vikings' Eagan campus as new tenant Arete Sport moves in
Burnsville upstart Arete will move in next month and stage summer event.
Local
Lent kits, ashes to go mark Ash Wednesday during pandemic
Churches are rolling out creative ideas this week to observe Ash Wednesday, tweaking a centuries-old tradition to meet the demands of a 21st-century pandemic.Clergy smudging…
Local
Los Angeles DA, George Floyd's family denounce LAPD mock-valentine photo
Department launched an internal investigation.
Coronavirus
Hwei-Hsien Cheng, U soil scientist, dies of COVID-19 at 88
As a young boy, Hwei-Hsien Cheng and his family saw their lives uprooted by the Chinese Communist Revolution.But the longtime soil scientist devoted himself to…
Local
Landlords sue St. Paul over tenant protections
A group of landlords is suing the city of St. Paul, arguing a tenant protection ordinance set to take effect in March violates their constitutional…