MILWAUKE — A 3-year-old Milwaukee boy died after finding a gun and accidentally shooting himself.
Officers were called at 4:40 a.m. Friday to a home and found Akai W. Stilo with wounds. He died later at a hospital. A 28-year-old woman was arrested in connection with the shooting. No charges had been filed as of Saturday morning.
Police, in a news release, urged gun owners to keep their weapons locked and out of the reach of children. Those who need gunlocks are urged to contact the police district in their area to see if free locks are available.
