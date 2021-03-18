A 15-year-old boy injured last week in a one-car crash in north Minneapolis has died of his injuries, the Hennepin County medical examiner said Thursday.
Daviegh Joshua Keith Lee was injured on the morning of March 11 when the car he was a passenger in hit a berm, then went airborne and crashed into a building at the intersection of N. Fremont and 37th avenues.
Daviegh was among three people hospitalized after the crash, including the woman who was driving and another teenage boy, police said. Daviegh died Tuesday at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, the medical examiner said. The accident remains under investigation.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Chauvin Trial
What happened Thursday in the Derek Chauvin trial
Three new jurors were seated on Thursday, bringing the total number of jurors in the Chauvin trial to 12.
Local
12th juror picked, lawyers clash over expert in Floyd trial
Attorneys at the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death nearly finished jury selection on Thursday by choosing three more panelists, hours after clashing over how much they should hear of Floyd's own actions.
Local
Minn. high court: Off-duty officer not entitled to city defense
Wednesday's decision overturned an Appeals Court ruling.
Business
Facebook grows in Oregon with data center, fiber-optic cable
Facebook is growing its footprint in Oregon, announcing Thursday that it will expand its data center in Prineville — already the social media giant's largest in the United States.
Local
Regulators find 'forever chemicals' in 60 closed landfills
Pollution regulators said Thursday that contamination from toxic man-made "forever chemicals" has been detected in groundwater at nearly 60 closed landfills in Minnesota, with amounts exceeding levels for safe drinking water.