A 15-year-old boy injured last week in a one-car crash in north Minneapolis has died of his injuries, the Hennepin County medical examiner said Thursday.

Daviegh Joshua Keith Lee was injured on the morning of March 11 when the car he was a passenger in hit a berm, then went airborne and crashed into a building at the intersection of N. Fremont and 37th avenues.

Daviegh was among three people hospitalized after the crash, including the woman who was driving and another teenage boy, police said. Daviegh died Tuesday at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, the medical examiner said. The accident remains under investigation.

