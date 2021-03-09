Two groups of people shot at each other late Monday near a south Minneapolis intersection and the gunfire ended with a teenage boy dead and a man wounded.

Several people called 911 about 10:07 p.m. to report gunfire in the area of 26th Street and S. Cedar Avenue. While on their way, officers learned that two people had been shot, said Minneapolis spokesman John Elder.

Police found a 14-year-old boy in grave condition when they arrived on the scene, Elder said. Bystanders were doing CPR, authorities said.

The teen was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel, Elder said.

A man in his early 20s who had been shot in the lower back was taken to HCMC in downtown Minneapolis with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening, Elder said.

Officials said the teen was standing in front of Cedar Food and Grill when a man walked up, asked his name and then shot him in the chest.

Suspects fled the scene before police arrived, Elder said

Police continue to investigate, but preliminary information showed that "two groups of people were outside shooting at each other, and two people were shot," Elder said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips may also be submitted at CrimeStoppersMN.org.

Staff writer Libor Jany contributed to this report.