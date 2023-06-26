Police have identified the 13-year-old Moorhead boy they say was accidentally shot and killed Friday by another teenager while they were handling a gun in a wooded area of Moorhead.

The boy was identified Monday as Zain Hussein Mezher, Moorhead Police Capt. Deric Swenson said in a Monday news release.

Officers responded around 6 p.m. to the shooting in the 900 block of 19th Street South, and found Mezher with a single gunshot wound.

Police interviewed another teenager who they believe to be responsible, but no one was arrested.

"The incident is tragic, and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of those involved," Swenson said. "There is no danger to the public, and the incident is still under investigation."

Investigators found that a group of about five teenagers were taking turns handling the gun in a wooded area when one fired it, striking Mezher. Police recovered the weapon at the scene.

The case remains under investigation by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Clay County Attorney's Office, Swenson said. It will be up to the attorney's office if charges will be filed, Swenson said.